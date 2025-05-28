Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines scores USD 4.8M on Memorial Day, USD 100M domestic milestone expected this week

Final Destination: Bloodlines continued its strong run at the US box office, grossing a powerful USD 4.8 million on Memorial Day Monday. This marked the biggest second Monday holiday for the Final Destination franchise, registering just a slight 4.8 percent drop from the previous Monday. The figure notably surpassed the 2009 Final Destination second Monday haul of USD 2.9 million, which came after a 31 percent increase.

The USD 4.8 million Monday places Bloodlines as the second biggest second Monday post-COVID for an R-rated horror film and the second biggest overall second Monday for horror movies in the post-pandemic period. It comfortably outperformed other notable horror sequels like A Quiet Place Part II (USD 2.3M, -70.2 percent), NOPE (USD 2.5M, -47.6 percent), A Quiet Place: Day One (USD 2.5M, -52.2 percent), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (USD 3M, -51.5 percent). The only post-COVID horror Monday that tops it is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with USD 5.5 million (-29.4 percent).

The strong holiday Monday momentum has helped Final Destination: Bloodlines reach a cumulative domestic gross of USD 94.3 million, with the USD 100 million mark expected as early as Thursday or Friday of this week. Industry analysts currently project a final US run between USD 125 million and USD 135 million, a major commercial success for the franchise.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the popular supernatural horror series. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film was written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor based on a story co-developed with Jon Watts.

The movie follows Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits disturbing visions from her dying grandmother. These premonitions tie back to a narrowly averted structural disaster in 1968 and warn that death is now seeking what it was once denied by targeting her family. The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and horror icon Tony Todd in his final screen appearance.

After the success of Final Destination 5 in 2011, the franchise went into development as a reimagining. Initially planned as a streaming release on HBO Max, Warner Bros. shifted gears in March 2024 to a theatrical release. Filming took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024, delayed partly due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Released by Warner Bros. in the US on May 16, Final Destination: Bloodlines has been met with generally positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It has notably become the highest-grossing and best-reviewed entry in the franchise, solidifying its cult status in the modern horror space.

