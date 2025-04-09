Box Office: Jaat vs Sikandar vs Chhaava vs Sky Force national chains advance booking comparison; find out which film has better sales

Just 4 months into the year and Hindi cinema has already treated us to several big movies in the theaters. Many movies featuring A-listers as well as non-A-listers have been released in just the first quarter of the year Meanwhile, the beginning of the second quarter of the year is marked by the release of Sunny Deol’s Jaat, a pan-India action entertainer.

The Sunny Deol starrer is currently in its very late-started pre-sales stage, which only started on April 9, while the film releases in theaters nationwide on April 10. Let’s look at how the film is faring compared to the previous three big releases of the year - Chhaava, Sikandar and Sky Force.

1. Chhaava

The biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic Chhaava, featured Vicky Kaushal leading as the warrior. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar and received a very hyped-up reception at the box office. This hype was seen right from its advance booking, where the film sold 215K tickets in the national chains, currently the highest of the year for a Hindi movie. The film collected Rs 31 crore in India net on its opening day.

2. Sikandar

The currently running Salman Khan film, Sikandar, was released recently on the occasion of Eid. While the film did carry huge expectations, it failed to match those expectations on a larger front. This A.R. Murugadoss directorial sold 145K tickets in the national chains during its advance booking, later resulting in an opening of Rs 24 crore India net.

3. Sky Force

The much-awaited war drama Sky Force was touted to be Akshay Kumar’s comeback at the box office, also marking actor Veer Pahariya’s debut. It was helmed by the director duo Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The film saw a very average response in its pre-sales, with 55k tickets sold for an opening of Rs 13.75 crore India net.

4. Jaat

The pan-India action entertainer Jaat features Sunny Deol in the lead, making his big-screen comeback nearly 2 years after the blockbuster Gadar 2. It is directed by Tollywood filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. While the film carries huge expectations, they don’t seem to be generating box office numbers right now. Jaat is a few hours away from its release and looking to end its advance booking with just 20K tickets sold in national chains, eyeing a single-digit opening day net.

Jaat vs Sikandar vs Chhaava vs Sky Force national chains advance booking

Movie Name Tickets Sold in Advance Booking Chhaava 215K Sikandar 145K Sky Force 55K Jaat 20K

