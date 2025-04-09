Jaat Advance Bookings Box Office Update: Sunny Deol-starrer gets mixed responses in pre-sales; Rs 10 crore opening looks difficult

Jaat Advance Bookings Box Office Update: Jaat is all set to enter the box office tomorrow. Led by Sunny Deol, the mass action thriller will be released on April 10, 2025. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the upcoming film features Regina Cassandra in the female lead role. Randeep Hooda is cast as an antagonist in the movie. A day after a good ticketing movement, Jaat has received mixed responses in pre-sales.

Going by the advance booking trends, Jaat is expected to begin its journey on a weak note in national multiplexes. However, the Sunny Deol starrer should have a decent hold in non-national chains and single screens on the first day.

As on 1 pm, the film sold 4500 tickets sold in top national chains for the opening day.

The good news is that the action thriller has begun receiving an hourly trending on BookMyShow. The yet-to-be-released movie is selling at least 1000 tickets per hour on the online movie ticket booking platform. Gopichand Malineni's directorial can change the game, provided it maintains the same hold on the portal in the evening and night as well.

Backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat witnessed a good ticketing movement in top national chains, including PVR Inox and Cinepolis, across India yesterday.

With mixed responses for the advance bookings now, the opening day expectations of Rs 10 crore seem difficult for the Sunny Deol-starrer. Also featuring Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, the action flick has received positive word of mouth for its trailer.

Jaat won't be able to match the lifetime business of Sunny Deol's last release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The 2023 all-time blockbuster earned Rs 40 crore on the first day. However, the upcoming movie is expected to emerge as a successful venture, considering the star power of the Gadar actor.

Jaat will have to compete with the holdover release, Sikandar, which is yet to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

