Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 11: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer looks to net around Rs 1.2 crore

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 11: Salman Khan-led Sikandar is the latest release in Bollywood. It is running at the box office with a slow pace while struggling to touch the Rs 100 crore mark. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama has completed 11 days of its theatrical run. Sikandar now looks to net around Rs 1.2 crore.

Sikandar, which is backed by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has been a modest performer since its release. A day after collecting Rs 1.4 crore, early estimates of the action drama suggest that the film will earn in the range of Rs 1.2 crore on the 11th day at the box office.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected around Rs 97 crore net in India in the last 10 days.

Sikandar will achieve its first milestone in a few days. It is heading towards reaching the Rs 100 crore mark a the box office. AR Murugadoss' latest helmer had the potential to touch Rs 200 crore, considering Salman's superstardom. However, the performance didn't turn out to be in its favor.

Sikandar was panned by critics for its weak narrative and poor dialogue delivery. The negative word of mouth of the action entertainer has played a major role in its underwhelming performance at the box office.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback after two years. He was last seen as a lead in Maneesh Sharma's 2023 directorial venture, Tiger 3, which was a hit at the box office.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The mass action drama will now compete with Jaat at the box office. The Sunny Deol-starrer looks to open under Rs. 10 crore tomorrow.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.