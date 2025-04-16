Box Office: Warner Bros eyes Easter weekend domination with Sinners debut and Minecraft's might

As Easter weekend approaches, Warner Bros looks poised to dominate the domestic box office with two big titles, holdover Minecraft movie and the debutant Sinners. The studio is eyeing a potential one-two punch that could see both entries clearing USD 40 million apiece over the holiday frame.

Leading the charge is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, an R-rated period thriller starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles. Set in 1932 Mississippi, the film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return home to open a juke joint, only for things to spiral into chaos. Made on a reported USD 90 million-plus budget, the film has already garnered critical acclaim with a 99 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and is being positioned as a crossover hit.

Despite its hefty price tag, 32 percent more than that of Jordan Peele’s Nope, Sinners could land a strong debut of USD 40 million-plus in the US and Canada. Presales have even outpaced those of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, though that doesn’t guarantee a similar opening weekend haul. Still, early tracking shows strong interest among men near the age of 25, which could give it an edge, especially in premium formats including IMAX 70MM and Dolby Screens, as the cohort doesn’t hesitate to spend extra dollars for a lavish experience.

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie, which released on April 4, continues to mine gold at the box office. Now entering its third weekend, the video game adaptation starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black is projected to ease just 40 percent for a USD 47 million haul, putting it in close vicinity of the USD 300 million mark. Already a certified blockbuster, it’s currently the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025 with no signs of slowing down.

Together, Sinners and Minecraft could give Warner Bros complete control of the Easter box office. The studio has a strong track record with the holiday, previously leading the frame with hits like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (USD 166M), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (USD 80M), and Ready Player One.

Overseas, Sinners will open in 71 territories and is expected to gross around USD 15 to 20 million. With strong word of mouth and a strategically timed release on Good Friday, when over 70 percent of K–12 schools and nearly a third of colleges will remain closed, WB is set to own this festive season both critically and commercially

