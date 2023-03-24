John Wick 4 Thursday Previews Box Office: Keanu Reeves' actioner takes a solid Rs 2.25 crores opening in India

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has taken a very good start at the box office. The film collected around Rs 2.25 - 2.50 crores nett at the Indian box office from its Thursday night previews, around 4 times more than what Shazam! Fury Of The Gods did from its Thursday night previews last week in India. The reviews are unanimously positive and from the looks of it, it seems like the fourth installment of John Wick will cross the sum of the first three films in the franchise, before the end of the first weekend.

John Wick As A Franchise Is Growing With Every Passing Film

John Wick, as a franchise, has gone from strength to strength, with the box collections of the sequel bettering the prequel on every occasion, not just in India but the entire world. John Wick 4 is being pegged as the best film in the already acclaimed franchise and it is just a matter of time before it becomes the highest grossing John Wick film too.

John Wick Chapter 4 Is Projected To Earn Around 75 Million Dollars From USA In Its Opening Weekend

The domestic (USA) projections of John Wick Chapter 4 are around 75 million dollars, 30 percent higher than John Wick 3. In all likelihood, it will become the first John Wick film to gross over 200 million dollars domestically and over 400 million dollars worldwide.

Market For Comic Book Films Is Going Down World Over

While franchises like John Wick are finding patronage from audiences, the market for Comic Book Films is swiftly going down. In its full run, John Wick 4 will go past Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Crossing Shazam! Fury Of The Gods goes without saying. Fast X and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 are also expected to take solid starts in India considering that it falls right in the radar of the kind of films that audiences are willing to watch.

