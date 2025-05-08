Box Office: Mission Impossible Final Reckoning or THUNDERBOLTS*, which would be a bigger grosser in India?

The recent Hollywood release in Indian theaters, Marvel’s THUNDERBOLTS*, is running at the box office. The film features an ensemble cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, and several others. While this latest superhero entertainer continues to run in Indian cinemas with positive signs, it will soon face another big Hollywood release in the form of Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning.

The upcoming installment of the much-loved Mission: Impossible franchise is led by Tom Cruise and is set to release on the big screens around India on May 17, 2025. As this high-scale action entertainer is backed by a much-loved franchise, can the film successfully tackle Marvel’s THUNDERBOLTS* in Indian theaters?

Mission: Impossible 8 vs THUNDERBOLTS*

Beginning with THUNDERBOLTS*, the film is facing good acceptance from the audience. In its overall performance, the film is believed to match the performance of Captain America: Brave New World in India. Though the Anthony Mackie starrer was a major underperformer in India, it was still supported by the brand of a popular character.

As for THUNDERBOLTS*, it features a whole new team of superheroes in the MCU, and for it to match an already popular brand can be considered a victory in itself. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible is an already accepted franchise in India and probably one of the biggest from Hollywood.

The past releases of the franchise in recent years have been largely appreciated in India both critically and commercially. While the 2018 release MI6 collected Rs 80 crore net in India, its sequel grew to Rs 105 crore net. Looking at the present hype of MI8, the Tom Cruise starrer is expected to continue the growing results of the franchise at the Indian box office.

Comparing both the big releases from Hollywood, the results of a bigger box office seem to lean more towards Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. However, THUNDERBOLTS* in its lifetime collection is also not expected to be too far away from success.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

