Box Office: Can Mission Impossible Final Reckoning impact Raid 2's business in India?

Among the biggest releases in Indian theaters this month is the Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Simply termed as Mission Impossible 8, it is the upcoming installment of one of the most popular action franchises ever in the world, including India. While this massive action entertainer releases globally on May 23, 2025, it releases much earlier for the Indian audience on May 17, 2025.

As the release date for Mission Impossible 8 nears, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 runs in the North Indian market as the best-performing film for the Hindi audience. Can the Tom Cruise starrer impact this success-filled run of Raid 2? Let’s analyze.

Mission Impossible 8 against Raid 2

The Mission Impossible franchise holds a vast, dedicated fan base in India. It is probably one of the biggest among all the Hollywood movies that have had a successful run in India. On top of that, Tom Cruise’s screen presence also played a good role in attracting the Indian audience.

While for Raid 2, it has been received with a good enough response by the general audience, it is not being celebrated as a must-watch film, especially considering its cinematic experience.

While it can be one of the biggest Bollywood grossers of the year till now and would attain a hit verdict, The Final Reckoning overtakes the Ajay Devgn starrer when we talk about big scale, excitement, and the theater watching experience. Hence, Mission Impossible 8, when released, would surely be a tough competitor against Raid 2.

Additionally, Raid 2 would be over 2 weeks out of its release date by the time Mission Impossible 8 releases. It would have already collected most of its expected lifetime net at the box office. As the thriller sequel moves on to a smaller scale of box office performance, we can expect it to run as the biggest box office grosser running in theaters in the period after its release.

Raid 2 has collected Rs 85.35 crore in just 6 days. Meanwhile, Mission Impossible 7, released in 2023, had collected Rs 105 crore net at the Indian box office. With the growing hype for the sequel, Mission Impossible 8 is expected to cross the lifetime net of MI7 in its lifetime run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

