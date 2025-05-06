Box Office Clash: Mission Impossible 8 and Lilo & Stitch set for massive showdown eyeing MAMMOTH 1st weekend collectively

Tom Cruise is returning to the big screen with the final installment of his popular spy-action franchise, Mission Impossible. However, the Hollywood movie will not get a solo release as Disney is bringing Lilo & Stitch on the very same day. Touted to be this year's Barbienheimer, both titles are projected to put up a massive total in the opening weekend.

As per new box office projections reported by Deadline, Mission Impossible 8 and Lilo & Stitch have the potential to kick off the Memorial Day weekend with a combined cume of USD 200 million. While the live-action movie is projected to draw over USD 120 million in its four-day opening weekend, the Tom Cruise starrer is expected to record around USD 80 million at the US box office in its first weekend.

This could be a potential record-setting Memorial Day weekend, challenging the highest ever Memorial Day weekend of USD 314 million, led by Fast & Furious 6 and Hangover 3, in 2013.

If Lilo & Stitch performed on the lines of these early projections, it would be a happy Summer for Disney, as their last live-action, Snow White, was a major box office dud. Featuring debutante Maia Kealoha as Lilo, the new live-action is adapted from the beloved animated tale of the same name.

The Disney production has higher projections as it is a family-oriented movie with a massive audience among kids, also releasing during the summer holidays. The early box office projections for Mission Impossible 8 have been made depending on the opening weekends of the previous franchise films.

For the unversed, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch are all set for a colossal box office clash. Serving a different section of the audience, both titles will hit the cinemas on May 23.

