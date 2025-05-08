Box Office: Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts surges with USD 7.4M on Discount Tuesday; set to cross USD 100M domestic mark by Friday

Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts, now being advertised as The New Avengers, gained serious momentum at the US box office on discount Tuesday. With ticket prices lowered, many moviegoers flocked to theaters to catch the new Marvel film on the big screen, pushing its total for the day to USD 7.4 million, marking a sharp 48 percent jump from Monday.

That places the film just behind Ant-Man (USD 7.9 million) and ahead of other MCU titles like The First Avenger (USD 7.8M), Black Widow (USD 7.7M), and Captain America: Brave New World (USD 6.3M). With a domestic total now at USD 86.7 million, the film is on track to cross the USD 100 million milestone by Friday.

Thunderbolts is the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the last one in Phase Five of the superhero house. It brings together a team of antiheroes forced to work together on a high-stakes mission. Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus alongside Pugh.

Development of the project began in 2022, though Marvel had hinted at the Thunderbolts concept as early as 2021. The script later went through additional rewrites, and production faced delays due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. Filming eventually took place from February to June in Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur.

Thunderbolts premiered at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on April 22 and opened stateside on May 2. The film ends with the Thunderbolts rebranding themselves as the New Avengers, a twist that Marvel has since embraced in its marketing strategy.

Backed by mostly positive reviews and growing audience interest, Thunderbolts has grossed USD 172.9 million globally so far, making it the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025. It’s still very fresh in theaters and has a long life ahead of it.

Thunderbolts also marks a much-needed win for Disney, which has been hurt this year with Captain America 4 presenting lukewarm business in February and Snow White bombing at the box office.

