Box Office: On Aamir Khan's birthday, revisiting 5 of his most iconic movies; From Dangal to 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan, often hailed as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, has delivered some of the most memorable films in Indian cinema. On his birthday, we take a look at five of his most iconic movies, revisiting their box office success and cinematic impact.

Aamir Khan’s Most Iconic Films: Celebrating his Cinematic Legacy on his B'Day

Dangal (2016) — Rs 374.53 Crore Net

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others, Dangal is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita, for wrestling glory. With a patriotic core and stellar performances from the cast, the film became a blockbuster, earning Rs 374.53 crore net in India.

3 Idiots (2009) — Rs 201.37 Crore Net

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots follows three engineering students, played by Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, as they challenge societal norms. With a mix of humor and social commentary, the film was a massive success, collecting Rs 201.37 crore net.

Taare Zameen Par (2007) — Rs 61 Crore Net

The film marked Aamir’s directorial debut. It tells the moving story of a dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary, who finds support from his art teacher after being sent to a boarding school by his parents, who hope to discipline him. Though the film’s Rs 61 crore collection may seem modest compared to Aamir’s aforementioned giants, its touching narrative has cemented it as a classic in Indian cinema.

Rang De Basanti (2006) — Rs 53.08 Crore Net

In Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aamir leads a group of college students to rebel against the fictional Indian government after finding inspiration in India’s revolutionary past. The film’s gripping storyline contributed much more than just its Rs 53.08 crore net earnings to Aamir’s career.

Lagaan (2001) — Rs 34.30 Crore Net

An epic set in colonial India, Lagaan follows villagers oppressed by British officers before they challenge them to a game of cricket to escape taxation. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the Oscar-nominated film starred Aamir as Bhuvan and earned Rs 32.30 crore net.

With these films, Aamir Khan cemented his legacy as a powerhouse of talent, balancing both box office success and meaningful storytelling. Trust us on this—none of the titles on this list are worth missing.