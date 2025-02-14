EXCLUSIVE: Mrs. star Sanya Malhotra admits ‘companion makes life beautiful’ amidst dating rumors; ‘Love is such…’

Sanya Malhotra is basking in the success of her recently released movie, Mrs. The film's take on marriage and patriarchy is making waves on social media and has received a positive response from both fans and critics alike. Now, amidst the movie's storyline and Sanya's dating rumors with Rishab Sharma, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about relationships and marriage, admitting that she "does believe in companionship for sure," adding that "love is such a beautiful thing."

When asked whether Sanya Malhotra believes in the institution of marriage or if she finds it to be a heavy concept, she responded, "I do believe in having a companion for sure."

When further questioned about how life changes with a companion, Sanya replied, "I don’t know. I think it makes life beautiful. Maybe it’s love—it’s always nice to share love." She added, "Love is such a beautiful feeling. I’m sure it’s beautiful, and, you know, a lot of people."

See the full interview here:

Following its premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the New York Indian Film Festival in 2024, Mrs., starring Sanya Malhotra, has finally made its way to an OTT platform for the Indian audience. Since its release, the actress has received widespread appreciation for her performance as Richa Sharma in Arati Kadav's film.

Amid the overwhelming response to her film, Mrs., Sanya Malhotra expressed her gratitude to the audience through an emotional note.

The Pagglait actress took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of her character from the movie. Reflecting on the love and appreciation the film has been receiving, she mentioned that she was truly overwhelmed by the response. She further expressed that Mrs. holds a special place in her heart and that the story means a great deal.

In an interview with PTI, Sanya Malhotra discussed her film, mentioning that while some viewers found it triggering, others became emotional as they resonated with the story. She further revealed that she knows people in her own life, including a close friend, who have faced challenges similar to those of her character, Richa.