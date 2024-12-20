Box Office Report: Maharaja outpaces Baahubali 2 in China; heads towards Rs 100 crore finish

Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, is doing outstanding business at the Chinese box office. The Tamil film directed by Nithilan Saminathan has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Baahubali 2 on the mainland.

Maharaja beats Baahubali 2 in China; heading for a Rs 100 crore final

Ever since Maharaja was released in China, the movie has succeeded in attracting crowds to theaters. Interestingly, the thriller drama has shown encouraging growth after its opening weekend, thanks to glowing word-of-mouth. The movie has completed around 21 days in China, and although the pace has now slowed, it is still managing to add approximately Rs 1 crore daily. The fourth weekend is expected to see another jump, and it might also attract a significant audience on Christmas Day.

Currently, Maharaja stands at a cume of Rs 76.50 crore in China, which is an overwhelming response to an Indian release after a few dull years. The Vijay Sethupathi movie went past the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 in the mainland. For the unversed, the period drama had ended its theatrical run in China at Rs 64 crore, during the time of its release in 2018.

Looking at the trends of Maharaja, the movie has the potential to gross over Rs 100 crore in China, however, it will majorly depend on how it performs in the next couple of days.

Maharaja eyeing a global finish over Rs 200 crore; Opens floodgates for Indian movies in Middle Kingdom

After a lull last few years, Maharaja is really opening the floodgates for Indian movies in China. With the kind of reception that Maharaja is getting, it seems certain that there will be numerous Indian movies that will be releasing in the Middle Kingdom in the times to come.

Advertisement

The Vijay Sethupathi movie collected an impressive Rs 106 crore in its original run at the global box office. With a significant release in China, the total cume of Maharaja currently stands at Rs 182.50 crore gross worldwide. If the movie performs on the expected lines in the coming weeks, it will end up doing over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Have you watched Maharaja yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun film tops 1100cr in India in 2 weeks, Racing towards Baahubali 2