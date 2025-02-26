Japan Box Office: After RRR’s record-breaking run, can Jr NTR’s Devara REPEAT the magic?

South Superstar Jr NTR’s recent blockbuster outing Devara is set for a grand release in Japan on March 28, and expectations are skyrocketing. With Rajamouli's pan-global film "RRR" still holding the title of the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, all eyes are now on Devara to see if it can replicate or even surpass the magic of Jr NTR’s previous outing with Rajamouli and Ram Charan.

Jr NTR’s Massive Promotions in Japan

Understanding the importance of the Japanese market and the love Japanese people showered on him earlier, Jr NTR has already begun extensive promotions for Devara through video interviews. Reports suggest that the superstar might soon visit Japan in person, further boosting the film’s buzz in the island nation. His previous film RRR found unparalleled success in Japan, and fans there have been eagerly awaiting his next big-screen spectacle.

Box Office Performance and Storyline

Despite mixed talk upon release, Devara managed to collect massively from the Telugu states as well as the global box office, proving the sheer strength of Jr NTR’s star power. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is a vintage action-drama set in a coastal village where the protagonist stands between truth, honesty, and ruthless goons. The film’s intense narrative, coupled with breathtaking visuals shot by cinematographer Ratnavelu and some amazing VFX scenes has been a major draw for audiences.

Power-Packed Cast and Performances

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan made his Telugu debut as the antagonist in Devara and has won acclaim for his performance, bringing charm and menace to his role. Meanwhile, Bollywood's very own diva Janhvi Kapoor also made her Telugu debut with Devara, and her glamorous presence in the songs "Chuttamalle" and "Daavoodhi" has been a major talking point nationwide. Her screen presence and chemistry with Jr NTR have been widely appreciated by fans, making her debut more memorable.

Music That Made Global Headlines

The man behind a superhit like Shahrukh Khan's Jawaan, talented Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander’s powerful soundtrack has played a vital role in Devara’s success. The film’s music received global attention recently when pop star Ed Sheeran performed "Chuttamalle" at his concert in India, thanks to singer Shilpa Rao. This unexpected international spotlight has further elevated the film’s hype, making its Japanese release even more exciting.

Will Devara Create History in Japan?

With Jr NTR’s growing global fanbase, Devara is poised for a strong opening in Japan as per trade circles. However, the big question remains—can it match or surpass the historic run of RRR? With a gripping storyline, powerful performances, and solid promotions, the film has all the ingredients to make an impact in the Japanese market. However, as the film is available on OTT already many Japanese fans might have watched it with subtitles though silver screen magic is altogether different. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see if Devara can rewrite history just as RRR did.