2 new Telugu movies to watch in theaters this week: Robinhood and MAD Square

Exciting news for Telugu movie fans! This week’s theater lineup includes Robinhood and MAD Square. Whether you love action or drama, these films have something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Continue reading to know more.

New Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Robinhood

Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, David Warner

Release date: March 28, 2025

If you like to watch Telugu action dramas, then do watch Robinhood in theaters this weekend. The story follows the life of Ram, who is a skilled thief and follows a Robinhood-like approach. However, fate takes an unexpected turn, forcing him to switch sides. He ends up as the personal security officer for Neera, played by Sreeleela.

This leads to a series of thrilling events filled with action, comedy, and surprises. Venky Kudumula directs the film, with Nithiin playing the lead role. Sreeleela, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajendra Prasad, David Warner and Vennela Kishore are part of the cast. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar produced the film. GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, while Chandrabose writes the lyrics.

2. MAD Square

Cast: Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan

Release date: March 28, 2025

MAD Square, a sequel to the 2023 comedy MAD, is set to hit theaters soon. It will be released alongside Robinhood and several other regional movies. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film features Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin reprising their roles.

Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas have produced the film. Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya are backing the project, with S Naga Vamsi presenting it. The technical team includes editor Navin Nooli and cinematographer Shamdat.

The plot of the film begins with the lead characters gathering for Laddu’s wedding. Their mischief leads to a series of blunders, putting the ceremony in jeopardy. The story then shifts to Goa, where the trio finds themselves caught up in hilarious and unexpected situations. After its theatrical run, MAD Square will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Which one of these Telugu movies are you going to watch in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.