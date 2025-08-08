Box Office: Saiyaara crosses USD 16 million internationally in JUST 3 weeks; Heads for a USD 19 million plus lifetime

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among others is a super blockbuster at the India, as well as the overseas box office. Infact, it is not wrong to say that Saiyaara is a bigger blockbuster internationally, than in India. While the India net collections of the movie stand at Rs 308.40 crore net (Rs 370 crore gross) after 3 weeks, the overseas collections stand at USD 16.1 million (Rs 139 crore gross). The global collections of the movie after 21 days, stands at Rs 509 crore.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Crosses USD 16 Million Internationally In 3 Weeks; Heads For USD 19 Million Plus Finish

Every day, since the third Friday, the overseas collections of the movie are coming higher than the India collections. The same will continue till the rest of the run. The overseas collections of Saiyaara are heading towards USD 19 million. Based on how the movie holds up after the release of Coolie and War 2, it can also touch USD 20 million. While the movie is performing exceptionally everywhere, it is at another tangent in UK. The collections of the movie, even on the 21st day is higher than the opening day. It has become some sort of a movement in the country. A GBP 3 million looks very possible for the romantic-musical, and that would make it the country's 3rd highest grosser among Indian movies, only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

The Week Wise Collections Of Saiyaara Internationally Are As Under

Advertisement

Week 1 - USD 5.4M

Week 2 - USD 6.75M

Week 3 - USD 3.95M

Total - USD 16.1M

Saiyaara Heads For A Rs 550 Crore Plus Global Finish, Depending On Its Hold After The Release Of War 2 And Coolie

Saiyaara's global lifetime projections are at Rs 550 crore - Rs 560 crore, depending on the collections that the movie gets after the release of War 2 and Coolie. Saiyaara has etched its place as one of the biggest Indian debuts of all time. This is the first time in 25 years that there has been a debut in Bollywood that's so big. The last time we saw a phenomenon similar to this was when Hrithik Roshan made his debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Saiyaara.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara 3 Weeks India Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer continues glorious run; Nets Rs 308 crore in 21 days