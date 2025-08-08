Box Office: Coolie advance bookings open on a RAGING note in Kerala; sets the stage for thunderous bookings in Tamil Nadu

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, along with a bunch of other major Indian film actors like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others is all set to rock the box office. The bookings for the crime-actioner opened in Kerala this morning, that is the 8th of August, 2025, and the bookings are simply euphoric. The presale collections for day 1 have crossed Rs 2 crore gross in the state, and that is just in the first 3 hours. The ticket sales from BookMyShow have already peaked at 50,000 tickets per hour.

Coolie Begins Kerala Bookings On An Earth-Shattering Note; Crosses 2 Crore Gross In Presales For Day 1

Coolie is definitely opening bigger than Rajinikanth's previous best, Jailer. If the bookings for Coolie continue at the same pace, it can take the third biggest opening of all time in the state, only behind Empuraan and Leo. There are chances that it can open bigger than Leo, but that has a lot to do with the reception of the movie in the early morning shows, as they affect the evening and night shows of the movie.

Coolie's Remarkable Advance Bookings In Kerala, Set The Stage For Thunderous Bookings In Tamil Nadu And Rest Of India

Coolie's advance bookings in Kerala have set the stage for some insane bookings in the state of Tamil Nadu. There is absolutely no doubt that the bookings in the Andhra states and Karnataka will be a riot too. In the Hindi belt, despite an able competitor like War 2, Coolie is expected to make its presence amply felt. The opening of the movie can be in the north of Rs 5 crore net and that would be a solid result. Clubbed with the ultra-strong overseas bookings, the opening day worldwide gross of Coolie seems to be in the Rs 140 crore vicinity.

Rajinikanth Remains An Unstoppable Movie Force; Already Working On His Next

Rajinikanth, at the age of close to 75 years, has proven that his cult is unshaken. There may be a few underperforming films, but what truly matters is the abundance of love after 50 years in the movie business. The unstoppable movie force has been working on his next after Coolie, Jailer 2, already.

