Box Office: The King of Kings shines with USD 2.5M Thursday; preps for holy weekend boost

Biblical animation The King of Kings is basking in Easter glory at the US box office as the faith-based title continues to hold amid stiff competition. The film, which features Oscar Isaac as the voice of Jesus Christ, added another USD 2.5 million on Thursday to its swelling kitty, with an impressive 19 percent jump from Wednesday. This strong showing places the feature on firm ground as it enters its second weekend with a cumulative gross of USD 28.1 million in just seven days.

Released by Angel Studios on April 11, The King of Kings has become a standout this Easter season, resonating with family audiences, especially those with young kids. Written and directed by Seong-ho Jang, the film draws loose inspiration from Charles Dickens’ children’s book The Life of Our Lord. The story takes a creative turn by framing the life of God through a father-son narrative.

Dickens, voiced by Kenneth Branagh, tries to capture his son Walter’s imagination by recounting the story of a king greater than Arthur—Jesus Christ. As the story unfolds, Walter becomes emotionally immersed, picturing himself and his pet cat, Willa, traveling alongside Jesus during key moments of his life: from the Nativity and Ministry to the Passion and the Resurrection.

Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Roman Griffin Davis, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Kingsley round out the film's ensemble cast. The animation blends heartfelt life lessons for kids with spiritual depth, creating a visually rich journey anchored in Christian beliefs.

While critics have offered mixed reviews, praising its ambition while noting the messaging may be a little too heavy, audiences, especially faith-driven viewers, have warmly embraced it. The film’s poignant exploration of sacrifice, love, and redemption culminates in a symbolic and emotional experience that leaves a lasting impact.

With no major faith-based competition in its immediate path and Easter weekend fervor still high, The King of Kings appears poised for a strong run beyond the festival. It's growing momentum may just secure its place among 2025’s sleeper hits, especially in its own genre.

Sound of Freedom, Angel Studios’ 2023 outing, is the only film that has performed better for the studio than The King of Kings.

