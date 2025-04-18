Box Office: The King of Kings earns USD 2.1M on Angel Studios’ second-biggest Wednesday; crosses USD 25.5M in 6 days

Biblical animation The King of Kings is riding the Easter wave like none other, continuing its triumphant run at the US box office. The faith-based animated film grossed a strong USD 2.1 million on Wednesday, marking Angel Studios’ second-biggest Wednesday ever, trailing only Sound of Freedom’s USD 4 million haul. With a minimal drop of just 15.8 percent from Tuesday’s Discount Day business, the film now stands at a six-day cumulative total of USD 25.6 million.

Released on April 11, 2025, as Angel Studios’ first animated endeavor, The King of Kings has emerged as a powerful religious release. Written and directed by Seong-ho Jang, the feature follows Charles Dickens as he attempts to perform A Christmas Carol for a theater audience. His performance is disrupted by his energetic son Walter, who is obsessed with King Arthur.

To distract him, Dickens offers to tell a story about a king even greater than Arthur — Jesus Christ. Walter reluctantly agrees but quickly becomes engrossed in the tale. As the narrative unfolds, Walter imagines himself and his cat Will journeying alongside Jesus through the Nativity, Ministry, Crucifixion, and Resurrection.

The film takes a deeply emotional turn when Walter, struggling to understand the second-to-last stage of Christ’s life, experiences a vision where God saves him from drowning, a powerful metaphor of salvation. The story concludes with Walter witnessing the Resurrection and Dickens choosing to document the life of Jesus for his children.

Voice-acted by Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Roman Griffin Davis, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Kingsley, the spiritual message and emotional storytelling of the film have clearly resonated with audiences, especially during the Easter season. With positive word of mouth, The King of Kings is not just performing well for a faith-based animated title; it’s emerging as a legitimate box office force.

As the film continues its theatrical run, its combination of churchly themes, visuals, and family appeal could carry it beyond the holiday frame. Angel Studios, which previously struck gold with Sound of Freedom, appears to have found another deeply resonant hit in The King of Kings.

