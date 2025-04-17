Box Office: The King of Kings rises with USD 2.5M on EASTER TUESDAY, second biggest discount day in Angel Studios history

Biblical animation The King of Kings continues to soar at the US box office, pulling in a stellar USD 2.5 million on Easter Tuesday, marking the second-biggest Tuesday discount day for Angel Studios, just behind Sound of Freedom, which raked in USD 3.8 million at the same point in its run.

Riding high on Easter week crowds and strong family turnout, the film posted a robust 52.3 percent increase from Monday (USD 1.2 million), bringing its domestic cume to USD 23.5 million in just five days.

Released on April 11, 2025, The King of Kings, for those unversed, is a faith-based film from Seong Ho Jang, adapted loosely from The Life of Our Lord, a posthumous Charles Dickens book. The story begins with an imaginative narration set in Victorian England, where the acclaimed author is delivering a reading of A Christmas Carol, only to be interrupted by his son Walter’s mischief backstage.

To teach him about true kinship, Dickens launches into the story of Jesus Christ, painting vivid images of the nativity, Jesus’ ministry, the crucifixion, and ultimately the resurrection. As Walter imagines these biblical events with his cat Willa by his side, he develops a profound understanding of God and of love, sacrifice, and salvation.

The unique storytelling approach, blending Christian themes with a child’s imaginative journey, has resonated strongly with families with tots, particularly during the Easter season. The film’s emotional depth, spiritual animation, and rich visuals have helped it stand out in a market crowded with franchise entries like Snow White, Captain America 4, and the blockbuster video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie.

The film boasts an all-star voice cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, Roman Griffin Davis, and more.

Angel Studios is known for its crowd-supported releases, and it has once again found success with a faith-forward feature. While Sound of Freedom made headlines in 2023 with its massive box office performance, The King of Kings is cementing the studio’s ability to consistently draw in audiences seeking churchly cinema.

With impressive midweek numbers and positive word of mouth, The King of Kings is poised to continue its steady run as it moves into its second weekend. Its success not only highlights the continued appetite for faith-based films but also underscores the power of well-timed releases that align perfectly with meaningful calendar moments.

