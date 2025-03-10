Box Office: The Monkey becomes Neon’s third-highest grosser in the US beating Margot Robbie's I, Tonya; Eyes USD 40M domestic finish

Neon’s latest psychological horror thriller, The Monkey, is now the studio’s third-highest-grossing film of all time at the US box office. The offering climbed the ranks over its third weekend by earning an impressive USD 3.9 million domestically, benefiting from a lack of major competition. This figure marks only a 39.1 percent drop from the previous weekend, showcasing the film’s strong staying power.

Directed by Osgood Perkins and based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story of the same name, The Monkey follows twin brothers who discover their father's sinister toy monkey in their attic. When they reunite as adults, they realize the eerie mechanical toy must be connected to a series of mysterious deaths throughout their lives. The film stars Theo James and Elijah Wood in primary roles alongside Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, and Adam Scott.

With a USD 31 million domestic total, The Monkey outpaced I, Tonya (USD 30 million) to claim a spot in Neon’s top three highest-grossing films ever in the domestic market. It sits just beneath Parasite and Longlegs in the indie studio’s all-time rankings. Additionally, The Monkey’s third weekend ranks as the second highest for a Neon release, trailing only Longlegs, which made USD 6.8 million at the same point in its run with a slightly steeper 43.2 percent decline.

For the curious minds, I, Tonya came out in 2017 and starred Margot Robbie in the titular role. The film chronicled the life and career of American figure skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the 1994 assault on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. Co-starring Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Caitlin Carver, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson, and more, I, Tonya portrays Harding as a victim, reframing the narrative around her implication in the aftermath of the aforementioned crime and other criticisms of her actions.

Back to The Monkey—while the film opened strong to initial curiosity, its reception among general audiences has been somewhat divisive. While some appreciated its unsettling atmosphere and psychological depth, others found its pacing and ambiguity taxing. However, its sustained box office run indicates that the film has found a committed horror audience.

Looking ahead, industry analysts predict that The Monkey will likely finish its US run in the USD 35 to USD 40 million range, cementing Neon’s reputation for delivering unconventional cinema.