Box Office: Thunderbolts tops U.K. and Ireland charts as Minecraft and Sinners show staying power

Disney and Marvel’s Thunderbolts made a commanding debut at the UK and Ireland box office, opening at No. 1 with a robust USD 7.9 million. The latest superhero film crushed strong holdovers to claim the top spot, as audiences flocked to cinemas for the highly anticipated MCU entry.

Continuing its impressive run, Warner Bros.’ horror thriller Sinners landed in second place with USD 2.5 million in its third weekend, bringing its regional total to USD 14.1 million. The Ryan Coogler-directed feature, starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, has shown staying power despite losing premium formats.

Another Warner Bros. title, A Minecraft Movie, slipped to third but still pulled in USD 1.6 million in its fifth weekend. Its cumulative total now stands at a staggering USD 71.1 million, cementing its status as the UK and Ireland’s top-grossing film of 2025 so far.

WB’s action sequel The Accountant 2 followed in fourth place with USD 622K in its second week, totalling USD 2.3 million. Sony’s horror thriller Until Dawn rounded out the top five, earning USD 442K in its sophomore frame for a USD 1.5 million total.

In sixth place, Lionsgate UK’s The Penguin Lessons added USD 276K in its third week, reaching a USD 3.5 million overall. The Vue Lumière presentation Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Cheeky Collection debuted at No. 7 with USD 238K, marking a solid performance.

South Asian cinema continues to resonate with diaspora audiences. DJ Tech LTD’s Telugu-language film Retro debuted at No. 8 with USD 217K, while Prathyangira Cinema’s Hit: The Third Case followed at No. 9 with USD 200K. A24’s Warfare completed the top 10 with USD 190K, lifting its total to USD 2.5 million.

Looking ahead, this week’s upcoming releases feature a mix of genres and cultures. Thursday brings a David Attenborough-narrated documentary, Ocean, Desire: The Carl Craig Story, and the Telugu rom-com Single.

Friday’s slate includes Universal’s remake of The Wedding Banquet, and documentaries such as Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd and The Last Musician of Auschwitz. Other anticipated titles include The Surfer starring Nicolas Cage, Peg O’ My Heart, and Seeking Mavis Beacon.

