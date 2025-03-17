Box Office: Top 4 most anticipated Hollywood movies releasing soon in 2025

It has been barely 3 months into 2025 and we have already witnessed several exciting films from various genres coming from Hollywood surprising us at the theatres. But currently, the year is nowhere near ending with tons of films that we are left to witness.

Whether it be any big superhero film, a high octane action thriller, an action comedy entertainer or a sports biopic, there are tons of choices for discovering new films this year. With so many big releases arises the doubt of which one to watch first. As your answer, following are the top 4 most anticipated Hollywood movies releasing in 2025:

1. Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts is an upcoming superhero film by Marvel Studios directed by Jake Schreier. It stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman along with several others leading the film. It is Marvel’s immediate next offering after Captain America: The New World which is yet to break-even theatrically, standing at a collection of USD 388.6 Million at the worldwide box office till now. The film releases on May 2, 2025.

2. Superman

Superman is the reboot to an already popular and much loved comic book superhero character, directed by James Gunn and set to release on July 11, 2025. The film stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced as the leading cast. It is the continuation of the DCEU after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which severely underperformed at the box office and collected over USD 439 million at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

3. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

The 8th installment of the Mission Impossible action films franchise, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning releases on May 23, 2025. It is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg alongside several others in the lead. It is the sequel to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One which saw a good box office success with a total of USD 571.1 Million worldwide gross.

4. The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine is the much-awaited sports drama biopic of wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, played by Dwayne Johnson. The film is directed by Benny Safdie and also stars Emily Blunt. The film is planned to release in 2025. Before this, Dwayne Johnson was seen leading the Christmas release Red One which failed to make an impact at the box office and ended its run with USD 185.9 Million gross worldwide.

Which one out of these four films are you most excited to watch this year? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.