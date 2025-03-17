Box Office: Captain America Brave New World tops Thor and Black Widow domestically, nears USD 400M worldwide

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World keeps defying initial skepticism about its potential, surpassing the lifetime cume of some very popular MCU entries daily. According to our latest tracking, the film has outperformed the domestic totals of both Thor and Black Widow, with its USD 185.4 million U.S. haul. While the former film peaked at USD 181 million in its home market, the latter registered USD 183.7 million in its entire North American run.

Brave New World achieved this milestone on Friday, bringing in USD 1.5 million—a 29.1% drop from the previous Friday. This hold was significantly better than its predecessors in the Captain America franchise, such as The First Avenger, which earned USD 1.2 million with a 42.2% drop; The Winter Soldier, which brought in USD 2.1 million with a 52.4% decline; and Civil War, which collected USD 2.1 million with a 48.2% dip.

Among Presidents’ Day weekend releases, the film compares favorably to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (USD 1.2M, -32.1%) while holding firmer than Deadpool (USD 3M, -36%) and Black Panther (USD 7.5M, -25.3%).

Captain America: Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as the titular superhero, taking up the mantle from Steve Rogers, portrayed in previous installments by Chris Evans. The film follows Wilson as he faces an international crisis threatening global peace and political intrigue within the U.S. government.

Advertisement

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, who steps up as the new Falcon, and Carl Lumbly returning as Isaiah Bradley. Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross, while Harrison Ford replaces the late William Hurt as President Thaddeus Ross. The film also introduces new antagonists to test the new superhero’s worth.

With a worldwide total of USD 388 million—including USD 203.2 million from international markets—Captain America 4 has proven to be one of Marvel’s stronger box office contenders in recent years. It just needs to maintain momentum to break even and start earning profits in the coming weeks. Disney’s Snow White live-action remake, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, arrives this Friday and could limit its potential. However, given that the films cater to different niches, the Marvel offering still stands a chance.