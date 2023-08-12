Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 shows excellent gains on Saturday; Targets Rs 14 crore day two

The Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi-led OMG 2 is showing excellent trends in the multiplexes on Saturday as early trends indicate a jump of at least 50 percent on the second day. The tracking as of 3 pm suggests that this social comedy is headed for a day in the North of Rs 14 crore, with a shot at a Rs 15 crore day too, depending on how well the walk-ins are in the night shows. The jump is there across the board and this sort of growth despite a clash with a juggernaut like Gadar 2 is an encouraging sign for OMG 2. The two-day total of OMG 2 will be in the vicinity of Rs 23 crore.

An increase in showcasing for OMG 2 is expected on Sunday

The film has already started to face capacity issues in the metros, especially Mumbai and Delhi, and the talks have already begun to increase the showcasing from Sunday. As of 3 pm, OMG 2 has already surpassed the opening day total at the national chains and the journey post 3 pm is all going to be about how much it grows. As mentioned above, the film will be facing capacity issues at multiple places, and there will be a big spillover of the audience for Sunday as also the weekdays. The numbers are coming despite 'A' rating.

OMG 2 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 9.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 14.00 crore (Early Trends)

Total: Rs 23.25 crore

The full-day total for OMG 2 at PVRInox on Friday was 4.50 crore net, and the total at this chain on Saturday stands at Rs 4.56 crore at 3 pm. It’s the same scenario across the board and this sort of visuals are a delight to the eyes of any well-wisher. The Saturday growth also gives OMG 2 a chance of becoming a big hit, as the holiday period is around the corner. OMG 2 could spring a surprise in the long run with its trend as the report is positive and the film has 3 big holidays (Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday) in the coming few days.

OMG 2 will emerge as a clean hit venture

The costs are under control, and there have already been big non-theatrical recovery, but the theatrical run is a must and the second-day jump is the first indication of the sustenance of OMG 2 in the long run. The advances are strong for Sunday as well, and OMG 2 will now be looking at a 3-day weekend of Rs 38 crore, and then it's just going to be about a normal trend to emerge a clean hit. The clean hit tag is right in front of the eyes now and it's just a matter of two to three more days before OMG 2 secures it based on the numbers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on OMG 2

NOTE: These are numbers based on early trends. Estimates will go live by 10.30 PM.

