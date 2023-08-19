Gadar 2 challenges Bahubali 2 record for All Time 2nd Friday at Box Office; Tops Dangal, Pathaan & KGF 2

The Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2 is on the verge of creating history on its second Friday as early estimates indicate the 8th-day collection in the vicinity of Rs 19.50 crore to 20.50 crore. The film has shown a nominal drop of 12 percent on its 8th Day, which more or less consolidates the talk of a strong run at the box office for the coming few weeks. The 2nd Friday collections of Gadar 2 are higher than films like Pathaan, KGF 2, The Kashmir Files, PK, and Dangal to name some, and is flirting with the business of Bahubali 2 to score an all-time record for the biggest 2nd Friday of all time.

Gadar 2 challenges Bahubali 2 to create an ALL TIME RECORD on 2nd Friday

For those unaware, The Kashmir Files collected Rs 19.00 crore on its second Friday, whereas Dangal, PK, Pathaan, and KGF 2 scored Rs 18.00 crore, 15.00 crore, 13.00 crore and 11.25 crore respectively The second Friday hold is among the strongest of all time, and once the final figures come in, could also defeat and go past the all-time record held by Bahubali 2 at Rs 19.50 crore. The record hold on the second Friday keeps the film in the race to top Pathaan and emerge an all-time grosser in the long run, however, a lot would depend on where the film lands on its second Monday.

Gadar 2 is in the race to enter the Rs 500 crore club

The trend is probably the best ever for a film in Hindi Belts in recent times, as the numbers have come down from Rs 38.50 crore on the opening day to Rs 20 crore (approx.) on second Friday, which is a drop of less than 50 percent. The advance bookings are strong for Saturday and Sunday, which more or less confirms an all-time record for the second-weekend business. The present record holder for the second weekend is Bahubali 2 at Rs 80 crore. It has taken a Sunny Deol to return as Tara Singh to defeat a mammoth record set up by SS Rajamouli and Prabhas with Bahubali 2 in 2017.

Talking of comparison, taking the 2nd Friday business into account, Pathaan stood at Rs 360 crore whereas Gadar 2 is around Rs 60 crore lower at Rs 300 crore on the 2nd Friday. However, one must note that the 2nd Friday was the 10th day for Pathaan and merely the 8th day for Gadar 2 and the 10-day total of Gadar will probably be higher than the Rs 360 crore number posed by Pathaan. To top the SRK film in the long run, it’s essential for Gadar 2 to narrow the gap in the coming week and then pose another big number on the 3rd Friday. At the moment, an all-time industry hit tag is very much possible for this Anil Sharma directorial, but as discussed above, the 2nd Monday will determine the legs the film has to be in the race for the lifetime figure. However, the 8-day trend does indicate an industry Hindi.

Top 2nd Friday of All Time:

Gadar 2: Rs 19.50 to 20.50 crore

Bahubali 2: Rs 19.50 crore

The Kashmir Files: Rs 19 crore

Dangal: Rs 18 crore

PK: Rs 15 crore

Pathaan: Rs 13 crore

KGF 2: Rs 11.25 crore

