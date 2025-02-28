Box Office: John Wick 4 sets China release nearly two years after its global premiere; Exploring its potential

Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally set for a theatrical release in China, arriving in cinemas on March 14. Huahua Media will distribute the action-packed film in the country, marking a delayed but hopefully significant expansion for the latest installment of the acclaimed franchise.

The Chad Stahelski-directed film, originally released in 2023, became the highest-grossing entry in the Keanu Reeves-led series. It logged a record-breaking domestic opening of USD 73.8 million and went on to earn an impressive USD 440 million worldwide, including USD 187 million from the U.S. and Canada. The film’s commercial and critical success reinforced the franchise’s popularity, making it one of the most successful action series in recent years.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the iconic assassin who uncovers a path to finally defeating The High Table, the powerful organization that has controlled his fate. However, before he can secure his freedom, he must confront a formidable new enemy with global influence—one who turns his former allies against him.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick. Written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski under Thunder Road Films and 87Eleven Entertainment.

China has traditionally been a strong market for Hollywood action films, and the arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2025 presents an opportunity to impress one of the world’s biggest cinema-going audiences. The country’s film market has seen oscillating success with Western imports, but high-octane action films—particularly those with martial arts elements—tend to resonate well with audiences. Yen’s presence in the film could further bolster its appeal in the region.

In addition to the China release, the John Wick universe continues to expand. A spinoff film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman, is slated for release in June 2025. The film is expected to continue the lore of the series while introducing a female lead character in its gritty, action-heavy world.

With its China release confirmed, John Wick: Chapter 4 is poised to extend its box office success and further cement its status as one of the most celebrated action franchises in modern cinema.