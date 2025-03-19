Ana de Armas' box office journey explored as she gears up for Ballerina to continue the John Wick legacy

Since making her Hollywood debut in 2015, when she couldn’t even speak English, Ana de Armas has come a long way, establishing herself as a bankable star with a diverse filmography spanning action films and thrillers. As she prepares to lead Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off, here’s a look at her top five highest-grossing films worldwide.

Ana de Armas' Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide

No Time to Die (2021)

Armas played Paloma, a Cuban CIA agent who assists James Bond in his mission in the film. The movie is best remembered as Daniel Craig’s last outing as the coveted spy. Overcoming pandemic-related hardships, the it registered phenomenal box office numbers, grossing USD 774 million worldwide.

Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out centers around Detective Benoit Blanc as he works to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of wealthy patriarch Harlan Thrombey, who is found deceased under suspicious circumstances. Ana de Armas stars as Marta Cabrera, his nurse, who believes she accidentally poisoned him. The film was a massive success at the box office, grossing seven times its production budget. It earned USD 312 million worldwide.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

A sequel to the 1982 classic Blade Runner, the film stars Ana de Armas alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Armas plays Joi, an advanced A.I. creation in the film who serves as the holographic companion of K (Gosling). Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece performed fairly well, grossing USD 276.6 million.

War Dogs (2016)

War Dogs is based on real-life events and follows two friends, David and Efraim, who become arms dealers and land a costly contract with the U.S. government during the Iraq War. Armas plays Iz, David’s girlfriend, who remains unaware of his illegal activities. Though not a leading role, the actress delivers a striking performance that adds emotional depth to the violence-heavy story. The film grossed USD 84 million worldwide.

Knock Knock (2015)

Knock Knock is a remake of the 1977 movie Death Game. Armas features in the venture alongside Keanu Reeves, playing Bel, one of the two seductresses who psychologically torment Evan Webber, his character. Released shortly after Reeves’ renewed popularity thanks to John Wick, the film failed to capitalize, earning only USD 5.6 million worldwide. The film, however, earned Armas acting praise.

The Cuban-Spanish sensation is also known for a few streaming credits like The Gray Man and Deep Water. Are you excited to see her in Ballerina? Do let us know.