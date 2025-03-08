Box Office: Wicked opens bigger than Wonka and Doremon in Japan, earns USD 950K on day one

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked has cast a spell on Japan’s box office, earning USD 950K on Friday and debuting at No. 1 despite arriving five months late in the country following its November 2024 global debut. The highly celebrated musical adaptation of the 2003 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name recently earned two Academy Awards. Its debut in Japan surpassed the opening of recent Hollywood musical hits, including Wonka (USD 725K) and Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales (USD 545K).

The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, chronicles the challenging life of protagonist Elphaba, played by Erivo, as she navigates the hardships thrown at her in the fictional Land of Oz with the help of her foe-turned-friend Glinda, played by Grande.

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, and more round out the production’s ensemble cast. The offering features stunning visuals, grand musical and dance sequences, and plenty of magic that captivates viewers from the get-go.

Wicked’s opening in Japan has been met with overwhelmingly positive word of mouth. The film boasts a 4.3-star audience rating, equivalent to an A on the CinemaScore scale, making it the highest-rated Hollywood musical in Japan to date. The earn tops the local reception of La La Land and Wonka, both of which hold a 3.9-star rating. Strong fan reviews are expected to fuel the film’s momentum through the weekend, and Wicked is now looking to post a USD 4–5M opening number between Friday and Sunday—a remarkable feat considering Japan’s typically reserved response to Western musical outings.

The film’s ability to compete with Doraemon, the 44th installment in the long-running anime franchise, speaks volumes about its widespread appeal.

Wicked’s run in Japan will also be crucial for Universal in making decisions about rolling out Wicked Part II, officially titled Wicked: For Good, simultaneously in the country as in the rest of the world. The next installment is set to hit theaters this November.

For the record, Wicked’s global cume as of this writing stands at USD 729 million, with USD 473 million of the total coming from domestic earnings and USD 255 million from overseas markets.

Viewers can also stream Wicked on Peacock starting March 21.