Box Office: 3 reasons why Wicked was a global smash as well as an acclaimed feature

Wicked, the highly successful screen adaptation of the 2003 Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name is a perfect example of a critically and commercially triumphant movie. While the 2024 film made USD 700 million plus at the global box office, it scored two Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, further cementing its standing as a blockbuster. Here’s how we think the film managed to make the kind of impact it did.

3 Reasons Why Wicked Was a Global Smash and an Acclaimed Feature

Universal Content with Wide Appeal

The Jon M. Chu directorial, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande alongside an ensemble cast comprising Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Dinklage, boasts highly effective themes of friendship, self-discovery, self-scrutiny, and the battle between good and evil. This creates a compelling narrative that resonates with people of all ages, classes, and other social structures. The fantasy setting of the film, combined with emotional storytelling and visually stunning sequences, makes Wicked a must-watch for all, especially for the new generation who may not be familiar with the timeless tale.

Groundbreaking Theme

Wicked redefines the classic The Wizard of Oz lore by offering a fresh perspective on its iconic characters. The film delves into the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch, exploring how the stories we hear about figures around us are more often than not a false testament to their disposition. By transforming the characters, Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana’s Glinda, the film encourages viewers to reconsider the superficial narratives often thrown around. Interestingly, all of this thought-provoking storytelling is delivered through well-executed dance and vocal numbers, preserving the musical element of the production.

Progressive but Still Rooted

While Wicked embraces progressive storytelling, such as female empowerment and societal biases, it remains deeply rooted in the traditional essence of the Broadway production and Gregory Maguire’s book, ensuring the core message remains unaffected. By blending modern sensibilities with classic theater elements like larger-than-life costumes, dramatic accents, and pronounced character mannerisms, Wicked strikes a well-balanced chord between innovation and nostalgia, making it a fan favorite.

Did you manage to catch Wicked in theaters? If not, it’s coming to OTT on March 21. Wicked: Part II, officially titled Wicked: For Good, meanwhile, is slated to debut this upcoming November.