Box Office: With Materialists' debut round the corner, revisiting the theatrical collections of Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans' last releases

With Celine Song’s Materialists set for a June 13 release and potentially targeting a Cannes Film Festival premiere before that, all eyes are on the actors leading the film—Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. The three have been making headlines since filming began, with their impressive candid shots from the streets of New York.

For those uninitiated, the film follows an ambitious NYC matchmaker who finds herself torn between her present and ex-lovers. We’ll leave it to our readers to dissect who among Pascal and Evans plays Johnson’s current and former love interest.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the trio’s last big-screen entries and how their respective films performed commercially.

Advertisement

Dakota Johnson — Madame Web

Johnson last appeared in Marvel’s 2024 outing Madame Web alongside Sydney Sweeney. The movie debuted to unfavorable critical reviews, and its performance at the box office made it clear that general audiences weren’t fans of the endeavor either. Madame Web registered a modest worldwide collection of USD 100 million against its estimated USD 80 million budget.

Pedro Pascal — Gladiator II

Pascal played Tribune Justus Acacius in the film co-starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. Released in theaters in November 2024, the film raked in USD 172 million from the domestic market alongside a USD 289 million overseas gross for a worldwide collection of USD 462 million. Though the magic of the historical epic cannot be captured on digital devices, it is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Its DVD release is scheduled for March 4.

Advertisement

Chris Evans — Red One

The 2024 Christmas action-comedy film starring Evans alongside Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, and more grossed USD 97 million in the North American market and USD 88.7 million in international territories for a worldwide cume of USD 185.7 million. For those who missed it in theaters, Red One is available to stream on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, director Celine Song’s feature debut, Past Lives, earned USD 42 million worldwide alongside securing two Oscar nominations.

With Materialists and A24 bringing these stars together under Song’s direction, the buzz is deafening for both its critical and commercial success. Will the release outperform their latest projects? Only time will tell as the film gears up for release in a competitive summer market.

Before that, A24 has three March releases lined up—On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (March 7), Opus, starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich (March 14), and the Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd starrer Death of a Unicorn (March 28).

Advertisement

Are you planning to catch any of these in theaters? Do let us know.