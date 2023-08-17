Gadar 2 Week 1 Box Office: Sunny Deol starrer roars with Rs 280 crores in 7 days; Set to enter 300 crore club

Gadar 2: The Kath Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others, and directed by Anil Sharma ended its first week on a triumphant note as it added around Rs 22 - 23 crores nett on day 7. The week 1 total of the film stands at Rs 280.50 crores approximately and that makes it the second film after Pathaan to do over Rs 280 crores in 7 days. Had it been a solo release, it would have very likely done over Rs 300 crores nett by now. The collections on day 7 indicate a very strong trend. The drops are there but it is obvious for a film that is coming from a long 6 day lucrative box office weekend.

Gadar 2 Is Expected To Record Extra-Ordinary Numbers In Its Second Weekend At The Box Office

With no significant new competition, Gadar 2 is expected to not just hold its ground but record excellent collections over its second weekend with the second Sunday probably matching the numbers that it put up on its first Monday. The best part about Gadar 2 is the fact that it has been made at a very controlled budget of under Rs 100 crores. By the end of its run, it shall become the most profitable film of the year. In terms of return on investment percentage, it shall be second only to The Kerala Story.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 22 - 23 crores Total Rs 280.50 crores in 7 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

