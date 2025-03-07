Box Office: Lookback at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan's last releases; decoding expectations from their upcoming movies
Delving into the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan through their respective last and upcoming releases. Scroll down to read more.
Hindi cinema boasts of three Khans who have been ruling the film industry for several decades. We are talking about three most famous superstars of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. They have been enjoying their stardoms since the 80s and 90s eras. Today, we list down the box office performances of their last theatrical releases and expectations of their upcoming movies.
Salman Khan Is Leading Among Three Khans Of Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Follow
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film, Dunki. It earned Rs 201.25 crore net in India and emerged as an average grosser. Shah Rukh is now gearing up for King, which will be his comeback movie. Siddharth Anand's directorial has high anticipation among SRK's fans. Going by the blockbuster performances of Pathaan and Jawan, the upcoming actioner has the good potential to be a successful venture.
SALMAN KHAN
Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's helmer, Tiger 3 the same year. The action thriller netted Rs 260 crore in India while securing a hit verdict. Salman's next is AR Murugadoss' Sikandar which is slated to be released on Eid this year. The upcoming film is packed with high-octane action scenes and boasts of great hype around it before the release. Sikandar, which marks Salman's comeback after 2 years, is expected to be join the list of his highest grossers in India.
AAMIR KHAN
Aamir Khan has been away from silver screens as a lead since his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2022 film, which was a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, collected Rs 59.5 crore during its release. It was a disaster at the box office. Aamir now has R.S. Prasanna's upcoming directorial, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports drama film, which will be released this year, is expected to bring a long-awaited box-office success in his career after Dangal.
Here's How Their Last Releases Have Performed In India
|Khans of Bollywood
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Dunki
|Rs 201.25 crore
|Average
|Salman Khan
|Tiger 3
|Rs 260 crore
|Hit
|Aamir Khan
|Laal Singh Chaddha
|Rs 59.5 crore
|Disaster
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: With Sikandar on Eid 2025, will Salman Khan re-claim his throne?