Box Office: Lookback at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan's last releases; decoding expectations from their upcoming movies

Hindi cinema boasts of three Khans who have been ruling the film industry for several decades. We are talking about three most famous superstars of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. They have been enjoying their stardoms since the 80s and 90s eras. Today, we list down the box office performances of their last theatrical releases and expectations of their upcoming movies.

Salman Khan Is Leading Among Three Khans Of Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Follow

SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film, Dunki. It earned Rs 201.25 crore net in India and emerged as an average grosser. Shah Rukh is now gearing up for King, which will be his comeback movie. Siddharth Anand's directorial has high anticipation among SRK's fans. Going by the blockbuster performances of Pathaan and Jawan, the upcoming actioner has the good potential to be a successful venture.

Advertisement

SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's helmer, Tiger 3 the same year. The action thriller netted Rs 260 crore in India while securing a hit verdict. Salman's next is AR Murugadoss' Sikandar which is slated to be released on Eid this year. The upcoming film is packed with high-octane action scenes and boasts of great hype around it before the release. Sikandar, which marks Salman's comeback after 2 years, is expected to be join the list of his highest grossers in India.

AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan has been away from silver screens as a lead since his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2022 film, which was a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, collected Rs 59.5 crore during its release. It was a disaster at the box office. Aamir now has R.S. Prasanna's upcoming directorial, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports drama film, which will be released this year, is expected to bring a long-awaited box-office success in his career after Dangal.

Advertisement

Here's How Their Last Releases Have Performed In India

Khans of Bollywood Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Rs 201.25 crore Average Salman Khan Tiger 3 Rs 260 crore Hit Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Rs 59.5 crore Disaster

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.