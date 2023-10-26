Decoding The Economics of Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer budget, recovery, verdict & Lifetime Box Office

In September 2023, Shah Rukh Khan delivered the 13th Blockbuster of his career with the release of the Atlee-directed Jawan. The film is on the verge of ending its run with the All-India Nett Collection of Rs 625 crore (GBOC Rs 755 crore). Of the Rs 625 crore, the film clocked Rs 565 crore in Hindi whereas the Tamil and Telugu dubbed put in another Rs 60 crore to the total collections. The film is ending its run by emerging as the #1 Hindi Film of all time topping the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2, Pathaan, and Gadar 2.

Jawan closes its run with a worldwide total of Rs 1150 crore

On the overseas front, Jawan clocked $48 million internationally amounting to INR 397 crore, making it the second-biggest grosser of all time after Pathaan in phase one of the release. The worldwide gross of Jawan stands at an earth-shattering total of Rs 1150 crore, making it the #1 Bollywood film of all time. A mass film always works due to the superstar in the lead and the complete credit for the humongous success of Jawan goes to Shah Rukh Khan who has effortlessly carried the film on his shoulders to make it a global phenomenon.

Talking of the budget, Jawan is among the most expensive films of Indian Cinema with a production budget of Rs 350 crore. Due to the pandemic, the cost went higher than expected but the film did enough to make up for all the hike in budgets. The makers spent another Rs 20 crore for print and publicity, taking the overall cost to Rs 370 crore. This includes the fees charged by Atlee, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and other members of the cast. As again the expenses of Rs 370 crore, Red Chillies Entertainment inked a Rs 150 crore deal with Netflix for the digital rights of Jawan. Another Rs 65 crore came in from Satellite whereas the music rights were acquired by T Series for Rs 35 crore, taking the overall non-theatrical recovery to Rs 250 crore, the highest ever for a Hindi Origin Film.

Jawan generates a revenue of Rs 730 crore

On the theatrical front, the domestic theatrical share came down to Rs 310 crore whereas the international share for the producer is around Rs 170 crore. As the film was majorly released on a commission model all across the board, the net share received by the producers, after removing the distribution commission is around Rs 450 crore. On a budget of Rs 370 crore, Red Chillies have managed to get an overall revenue of Rs 730 crore, leading to a historic return on investment of 97 percent. Jawan is among the most profitable films of the year despite a record budget. The revenue of Red Chillies will be split between the company and Shah Rukh Khan, as the total budget does not include the remuneration of SRK.

Even after taking in Rs 130 crore as the notional acting fees charged by SRK, Red Chillies will go home with a book profit of Rs 230 crore, which speaks volumes on the kind of money spinner Jawan has turned out to be for all the stakeholders. The nett ROI taking into account SRK’s acting fees comes to an ambitious figure of 62 percent. Making a film profitable at such costs and such high stakes is not everyone’s cup of tea and one needs a superstar with a global presence like SRK to make this dream a reality.

Here's a look at the economics of Jawan*

Cost of Production Rs 350 crore Print & Publicity Rs 20 crore Total Cost (A) Rs 370 crore Non Theatrical Share Rs 250 crore Global Theatrical Share Rs 480 crore** Total Revenue (B) Rs 730 crore Shah Rukh Khan's share (C) Rs 130 crore*** Total Profit (B-C-A) Rs 230 crore ROI 62 Percent Verdict All Time Blockbuster

NOTE:

* Data Compiled From Independent Sources

** Includes Rs 30 crore distributor commission

*** Approx Remuneration

