Box Office: With The Bhootnii's postponement, Kesari 2 to enjoy a solo Good Friday weekend

Among the upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in the next 1 month, the latest horror-comedy The Bhootnii is gearing up for its release. The film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and features Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari in the lead. Earlier, the film was supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, releasing soon on the occasion of Good Friday, i.e. 18 April.

As per recent developments for the film, The Bhootnii has now been postponed to 1 May 2025, citing incomplete VFX work. With this postponement, the film has jumped from one clash to another. While it avoided the clash with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2, this Sanjay Dutt starrer would now go up against Ajay Devgn’s thriller drama Raid 2, another sequel to a memorable box office hit.

Solo release benefit for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2

This postponement comes as good news for the Akshay Kumar starrer and its release on Good Friday. The film would now enjoy a solo release at the box office now. With no clash, it could see a great benefit in its demand among the audience on the opening day and further later in its run.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Looking at its present hype among the fans and the general audience, the upcoming Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan starrer is expected to open at Rs 8.25 crore India net. As for The Bhootnii, the hype would be much clearer once its release comes closer, along with the beginning of advance booking. While for the Akshay Kumar film, its pre-sales have begun today only with less than 3 days left for its release.

As the film is a Good Friday release, it could see a good figure on its Day 1 with the coming weekend further elevating its initial 3-day total. Being marketed as the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Dharma Productions’ 2019 hit Kesari can develop good hype for the film, with its content coming to drive the film later. As franchise films do easily become huge hits in the current era of Hindi cinema, the same can be expected from Kesari Chapter 2 as well.

