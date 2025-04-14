Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collections of Kesari 2, The Bhootnii, Ground Zero, Raid 2 and Bhool Chuk Maaf

While Sunny Deol's Jaat is dominating the box office these days, here we are back with another segment of Pinkvilla Predicts. Let's take a look at the opening day box office predictions of upcoming movies that are set to release in April/May 2025- Kesari 2, The Bhootnii, Ground Zero, Raid 2, and Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan is slated to hit the screens next weekend on April 18th, coinciding with Good Friday. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie holds a good buzz among the audience and is expected to fare well at the box office. Pinkvilla predicts its opening day collection to be around Rs 8.25 crore net.

Sanjay Dutt's horror-comedy The Bhootnii is also releasing on the same day, along with Kesari 2. Co-starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aashif Khan, and others, the movie is expected to take a low opening of Rs 75 lakh. It will be interesting to see how it performs against the Akshay Kumar-starrer courtroom drama.

Up next is Ground Zero starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Based on a true event, the patriotic army drama is likely to start with a dull opening of Rs 75 lakh only. However, if the content clicks with the audience, it shall receive good traction at the box office. As of now, there is very limited buzz around its release. For the unversed, Ground Zero is slated to hit the big screens on April 25th.

Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh is scheduled to release on May 1st. It is the most exciting release among all the other mentioned titles in the list. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial has potential to repeat the super success of its previous part. The movie is likely to open with a solid figure of Rs 16.25 crore net on its debut day.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is releasing on May 9th, one week after the release of Raid 2. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer comedy drama depends heavily on its word-of-mouth. However, it has a chance to take a decent opening of Rs 3.75 crore. The rest depends on how the audience perceives the romantic comedy drama entangled in a time-loop concept.

