Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 breaks existing records of Kannada films in Canada

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, is a box office juggernaut that has taken India by storm. While the India gross collections have crossed Rs. 1000 cr, the worldwide gross collections have crossed Rs. 1200 cr. The film is already the year’s highest-grossing film eclipsing RRR very comfortably. KGF: Chapter 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film ever behind Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The all-India footfalls of KGF: Chapter 2 are higher than 5 crore which is a feat very less films are able to achieve.

KGF: Chapter 2 has not only broken records in India but has scored big in North America too, particularly Canada. KGF: Chapter 2 was released by Mysore Studio House Canada in Association with Canada Telugu Movies. The film has created many new milestones for Indian films.

The milestones of the film are as follows:

Longest running Kannada film which ran for 2 weeks.

First Kannada movie to have multiple shows in a single day in all the theatres released.

Simultaneous release of KGF 2 in all languages across Canada.

Highest collection for any Kannada movie in Canada till date.

A total of 30,000 tickets of KGF 2 have been sold in the whole of Canada.

There have been more than 150 shows of KGF 2 for south languages in the whole of Canada.

The ballpark collection estimates of KGF 2 for the south languages are pegged at more than 200,000 dollars.

These milestones shared by the distributor of KGF: Chapter 2 from Canada suggest that KGF: Chapter 2 has not just performed well but has broken records and created new milestones. The hearsay is that Prashanth Neel is cracking the script of KGF: Chapter 3 and will work on the film after he is done with Salaar with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan and NTR31 with Jr. NTR. All the three films are in a similar space and we can expect a crossover film in the future as well. We wish director Prashanth Neel and actor Yash all the very best for their future projects.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel on NTR 31: ‘I have been a fan of Jr. NTR for last 20 years; He has liked my story’