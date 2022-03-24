EXCLUSIVE: Salaar to be a Summer 2023 release; Producers open up about shoot schedule, Prabhas & more

We recently reported that Prabhas is collaborating with RRR producers on a supernatural action thriller directed by Maruthi. And now, we have another exciting update for the fans of this Pan India superstar. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, gave us an update on this much awaited project. Opening up about the shooting schedule of this Prashanth Neel directorial, Vijay said, “We are shooting for about 30 percent of the film. Prabhas then got busy with the promotions of Radhe Shyam and Prashanth got tied up with post-production of KGF 2. We resume shooting from the month of May.”

The filmmaker confirmed that the film will be wrapped up by the end of this year. “It will be a 2023 release. We intend to release it between the window of April to June,” he said. Vijay informs that it was a real pleasure for his banner, Hombale Films, to produce a film with Prabhas in the lead. “There is a strict instruction from the director to not reveal the story line, but working with Prabhas is a real pleasure. He is a darling for us, he is the most loved person. And I am not just talking about stardom, but he is very close to us on a personal front too. Prabhas has seen some rushes and really liked the way it has been shot,” Vijay exults.

He is quick to promise a global experience to the viewers. “It’s a film made at a global scale.” Buzz in the trade is, Salaar will be a two part saga. Is that true? “That’s something we can’t tell right now. We will wait for the right time,” Vijay keeps it short. Salaar will be the third Pan India film for Hombale films after KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. “We will be announcing two more Pan Indian films in the month of June. Salaar is our third and we release it in five Indian languages,” Vijay signs off.

