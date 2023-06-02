Box Office: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke springs in a pleasant surprise; Headed for a Rs 5 crore day

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-led romantic comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, springs in a pleasant surprise on its opening day. According to early trends, the film is headed for a start in the range of Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore, which can be termed an excellent opening for a film led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The film had a buy one get one free offer on the day of release, which has boosted the sales by a margin, but the credit for the start can’t entirely be given to just the offer as there has to be some sort of interest and motivation in the audience to buy the tickets, even if it’s at a minimal price.

People are buying the tickets, and that's what is of foremost importance at this point of time, as it proves that the right pricing and added incentives can bring in the audience on the opening day even for non-event films. However, buy one get one free isn't a sustainable model for the long run and the producers along with multiplex associations will have to come together to carve a pricing policy that can attract footfalls at a sustainable business model for all the stakeholders. Weekday pricing from Monday to Friday and hiked rates for Saturday and Sunday can be one of the aspects that can be adapted by the producers and exhibitors to attract footfalls for small and mid-sized films.

The music of the film worked before the release, which created the noise, and the lead pair – Vicky and Sara – went all out with the marketing, showing the right intent to bring in the audience. One can’t analyze what exactly has got things rolling for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (except for the offer), but there is something that worked prior to the release to draw the audiences to the cinema halls. There is a possibility for it to touch the Rs 5 crore number as the night and evening shows are yet to roll, but even if it doesn’t, the numbers for ZHZB are much beyond the general expectations. The post-IPL period and void of Hindi film releases also could be a factor to get the audiences back to cinema halls.

The three chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis will be hitting Rs 3.00 crore with ease, and this should more or less ensure a day in the north of Rs 4 crore. As of 5 pm, the national chain total stands at Rs 2.15 crore. At a non-national chain like MovieMax too, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has scored good occupancies. The film is looking to rake Rs 8.50 lakh nett in MovieMax. To put things to perspective, Shehzada had collected Rs 6.75 lakh nett, Bholaa stood at Rs 13.65 lakh nett and KBKJ at Rs 17 lakh nett.

The general pre-release expectations were in the vicinity of Rs 2 crore and this number has been successfully breached by 4 pm itself in the national chains alone. If the momentum continues, ZHZB could breach the Rs 5 crore mark at the domestic box office and spring in the biggest surprise on the opening front in the post-pandemic world. The opening of the film can be compared to much bigger ones – in terms of cast and budget - like Bhediya, Cirkus and Shehzada. In fact, on the footfalls front, ZHZB has surpassed all three films on the opening day as the pricing was much lower even without the BOGO offer.

Vicky’s last theatrical release, Bhoot: Part 1, had opened at Rs 4.85 crore, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has bright chances of topping this, though a lot would depend on the evening and night shows. If the walk-in is strong, there is scope for the number to go slightly in the north of Rs 5.00 crore too. All said and done, ZHZB is the biggest surprise on the opening front in the post-pandemic world for the Hindi Film Industry. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

NOTE: These are estimates based on very early trends and we would put out another update on the opening day biz by 11 pm!

