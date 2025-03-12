Bruce Willis' Wife Shows Support For Caregivers Amid New Revelations in Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy's Tragic Deaths; Asks to Look at 'Broader Story'

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Emma Heming Willis advocates for caregivers' health! The model and businesswoman has been the primary caregiver for her husband, Bruce Willis, since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2022. Similarly, Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, was his caregiver until their tragic deaths in February 2025.

According to a recent development in their case, Arakawa died of a rare respiratory disease nearly a week before her husband, implying that an ailing Hackman spent a week alone while his wife’s body remained in the house.

The retired actor reportedly became disoriented and increasingly malnourished in his final days. His Alzheimer’s disease led authorities to believe that he may have been unaware of his wife’s death.

Reacting to this development, Heming Willis posted a video on her Instagram, pointing out that there is a lesson in the tragic story of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman. “Caregivers need care too,” she emphasized.

“It is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.” She further clarified that caregivers do not have everything in their lives sorted out, calling it a widely accepted misconception.

The Die Hard actor’s dementia diagnosis came a year after he retired from acting due to aphasia. Willis’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three adult daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—have been incredibly supportive of the ailing actor.

He also shares two younger daughters, Mabel Ray Willis, 12, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 10, with his current wife and primary caregiver, Heming Willis.

In her memoir The Unexpected Journey, published in September 2024, she stressed that “resources” and “information” are crucial aspects of caregiving.

“I know from my experience and from other care partners I have spoken to that our stories are, unfortunately, similar,” she wrote.