Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista secretly welcome baby girl: Reports

And the good news is finally here! Hollywood superstar Chris Evans is now a dad. The Captain America actor has welcomed his first baby with his wife, Alba Baptista. According to the reports by TMZ, the star couple turned parents on Saturday (October 25) in Massachusetts, USA. The new parents have named their little girl 'Alma Grace.' However, they are yet to make an official announcement. In fact, Chris and Alba shared a romantic relationship for years before tying the knot in 2023.

Interestingly, they not only quietly welcomed their first baby but also didn't announce the pregnancy either.

Talking about the rumors about Alba's pregnancy, it stemmed from a fan account that extended Father's Day wishes to Chris and his wife. Netizens began believing the speculations after Alba’s dad's comment went viral. It read, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!” Fans took this to mean that the couple was expecting their first baby soon.

For those unfamiliar with their journey, Chris and Alba tied the knot on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony in Cape Cod attended by close friends and family. Although the Captain America star and the Warrior Nun actor had been dating for years, they only went Instagram official nine months before their wedding, a moment that greatly delighted their fans.

On the work front, Chris Evans recently appeared in Materialists, a romantic comedy film co-starring stars Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal. On the other hand, the American actor is expected to return for Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday. However, an official announcement about the same is pending.

Alba is a Portuguese actor. In 2025, she was featured in Borderline, a comedy thriller. She will soon be seen in Mother Mary and Voltron.

