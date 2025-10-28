EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee team up for family comedy film, on floors in Feb 2026

Akshay Kumar is on a roll these days. The superstar, who received appreciation for his incredible performances in Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 and entertained the audience with his comic timing in Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 this year, is planning a strong line-up for his 2026-2027 releases. The actor is already reuniting with Priyadarshan in three films- Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, and Hera Pheri 3, with the first two slated to hit the screens next year. He also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. And now, the actor is teaming up with another renowned director with whom he shared a great camaraderie in past collaborations.

Speculations are rife that the actor is reuniting with Anees Bazmee for a double role comedy-drama titled Ram Aur Shyam. Contrary to the ongoing reports, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor is indeed joining hands with Anees Bazmee, but it's not for Ram Aur Shyam. Akshay Kumar is teaming up with director Anees Bazmee for his next project, according to sources. This won't be their speculated double-role comedy, but rather a fresh family comedy-drama. The untitled film will be produced by veteran Telugu film producer Dil Raju under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to begin in February 2026. Sources indicate that casting for the female lead and the strong ensemble supporting cast—a hallmark of Anees Bazmee's work—is now underway.

The director's last release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), and his planned project, No Entry 2 (starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor), has reportedly been put on the back burner.

The upcoming family comedy-drama will mark the fourth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee. The two have previously worked together in films such as Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011). They are now reuniting after 15 years. Besides Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion, this will be another reunion that will have fans excited, given their impressive partnership in previous works.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to begin 15-day schedule of Welcome To The Jungle in November; Film to release in Mid 2026