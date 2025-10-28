Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur and Gustaakh Ishq
Entering the tracking in “Pinkvilla Predict” this week is Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur and Gustakh Ishq.
Mastiii 4 (21/11/2025)
First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1.5-3.5 crore
The Masti franchise shocked the trade with a huge hit, Grand Masti in 2013, which opened to Rs. 12 crore nett, adjusting to roughly Rs. 25 crore nett today. Around the same time, adult comedies like Kya Super Kool Hain Hum also did well.
However, since then, the genre has gone down. Great Grand Masti flopped in 2016, and in the same year, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and Mastizaade also failed. The teaser of Mastiii 4 doesn’t instil much confidence, with production looking quite cheap as well. It will be tough for the film to overcome these factors.
120 Bahadur (21/11/2025)
First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 2-4 crore
The war/army films rarely do well at the box office. The ones that work are the ones which combine patriotic emotion with mass appeal, strong star power or real-life relevance. The two exceptional HITs in the genre are Border and Uri, with the former having massier treatment and immense star value, while the latter was based on more current events of the 2016 surgical strike, which had a curiosity factor going for it.
120 Bahadur appears to be a competently made film from the teaser/trailer, but doesn’t have much of initial value. Without a strong hook or major star, it will rely heavily on audience word of mouth to pick up momentum after release.
Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:
|Release Date
|Title
|Low-End Forecast
|High-End Forecast
|Pinpoint Forecast
|31/10/2025
|The Taj Story
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|07/11/2025
|Haq
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|Rs. 4.00 cr.
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|14/11/2025
|De De Pyaar De 2
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|Rs. 10.00 cr.
|Rs. 8.00 cr.
|21/11/2025
|Mastiii 4
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|21/11/2025
|120 Bahadur
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|Rs. 4.00 cr.
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|21/11/2025
|Gustaakh Ishq
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of De De Pyaar De 2, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat