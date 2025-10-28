Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur and Gustaakh Ishq

Mastiii 4 (21/11/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1.5-3.5 crore

The Masti franchise shocked the trade with a huge hit, Grand Masti in 2013, which opened to Rs. 12 crore nett, adjusting to roughly Rs. 25 crore nett today. Around the same time, adult comedies like Kya Super Kool Hain Hum also did well.

However, since then, the genre has gone down. Great Grand Masti flopped in 2016, and in the same year, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and Mastizaade also failed. The teaser of Mastiii 4 doesn’t instil much confidence, with production looking quite cheap as well. It will be tough for the film to overcome these factors.

120 Bahadur (21/11/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 2-4 crore

The war/army films rarely do well at the box office. The ones that work are the ones which combine patriotic emotion with mass appeal, strong star power or real-life relevance. The two exceptional HITs in the genre are Border and Uri, with the former having massier treatment and immense star value, while the latter was based on more current events of the 2016 surgical strike, which had a curiosity factor going for it.

120 Bahadur appears to be a competently made film from the teaser/trailer, but doesn’t have much of initial value. Without a strong hook or major star, it will rely heavily on audience word of mouth to pick up momentum after release.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release Date Title Low-End Forecast High-End Forecast Pinpoint Forecast 31/10/2025 The Taj Story Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr. 07/11/2025 Haq Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 14/11/2025 De De Pyaar De 2 Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. 21/11/2025 Mastiii 4 Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 21/11/2025 120 Bahadur Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 21/11/2025 Gustaakh Ishq Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr.

