Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 36 Trends: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner witnesses slight jump on sixth Friday

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava hit the screens on February 14, 2025. The historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, the recently released film has witnessed a slight jump in its business in Hindi markets.

Chhaava Witnesses 10% Jump On Sixth Friday

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has entered sixth week at the Hindi box office. The historical actioner has witnessed 10 percent jump from what it earned yesterday. Going by the trends, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 3 crore.

Chhaava has earned Rs 528.55 crore net in India in five weeks.

Chhaava Competing With The Diplomat; Can It Sustain Well During IPL?

Chhaava, which has been a frontrunner at the box office for a month, has been competing with The Diplomat. John Abraham-starrer was released on Holi festival. Meanwhile, the business of Maddock Films' production is likely to be affected by the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Chhaava has already emerged a blockbuster and is inching towards its finish line. The film is targetting to close at Rs 550 crore plus net in India.

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty are also a part of the star cast.

Chhaava has received positive word of mouth among cinephiles for its strong historic narrative. Audiences are also in awe of Vicky Kaushal who has given a powerful performance. The film is an adaptation of Marathi novel, Chava.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

