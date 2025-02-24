Chhaava Day 11 Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna's historical actioner storms ahead in blockbuster run; nets Rs 18 crore on second Monday
Chhaava has collected Rs 18 crore net in India on the 11th day of its release. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, made its smashing entry at the box office on Valentine's Day. Based on the Marathi novel, Chava, the historical actioner takes you to the journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. After crossing Rs 300 crore, Chhaava has added Rs 18 crore to its collection.
Chhaava Adds Rs 18 Crore To Its Tally On Day 11; Eyes Rs 375 Crore By End Of Second Week
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been roaring at the box office since its release in theaters. Vicky Kaushal-led film has earned Rs 18 crore net in India on the second Monday. It comes after the historical actioner entered Rs 300 crore club in 10 days.
The cume collection of Chhaava now stands at Rs 324-325 crore at the box office. Utekar's helmer will mostly touch the Rs 375 crore mark by the end of its second week.
Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Chhaava Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net India Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 34 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 44 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 24.5 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 30 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 21 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 42 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 36.50 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 18 crore
|Total
|Rs 324.50 crore
More About Chhaava
Chhaava, which is locking horns with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, remains unaffected with its release. Vicky Kaushal's headliner is targetting to finish at Rs 500 crore plus net in India. While he is playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna is cast as Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna is the main antagonist, Aurangzeb.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
