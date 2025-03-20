Chhaava Box Office India Day 35: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster movie nets Rs 1.90 crore on fifth Thursday; to enter 6th week

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava has earned Rs 1.9 crore on 35th day at the Hindi box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film has completed five weeks.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Mar 20, 2025  |  10:01 PM IST |  246
Chhaava Box Office India Day 35: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster movie nets Rs 1.9 crore
Picture courtesy: Maddock Films/YouTube

Chhaava arrived in cinemas on February 14, 2025. The historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others. Chhaava is reached little under Rs 530 crore in five weeks.

Chhaava Adds Rs 1.90 Crore To Its Tally; Enters Sixth Week

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has completed five weeks of its theatrical run. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie netted Rs 1.90 crore on fifth Thursday, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 528.55 crore net in Hindi markets.

Chhaava is now entering its sixth week. It is yet to be seen if it can touch Rs 550 crore plus target finish or not.

Net India Collections Of Chhaava Are Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days   Net India Collections 
Week 1 Rs 209 crore
Week 2 Rs 171 crore
Week 3 Rs 81 crore
Week 4 Rs 38 crore
Fifth Friday Rs 6.5 crore
Fifth Saturday Rs 7.25 crore
Fifth Sunday Rs 7.50 crore
Fifth Monday Rs 2.25 crore
Fifth Tuesday Rs 2.15 crore
 Fifth Wednesday  Rs 2 crore
Fifth Thursday Rs 1.90 crore
Total Rs 528.55 crore

Chhaava's Achievements In The Last 5 Weeks

Chhaava boasts of being the highest grossing film of Vicky Kaushal's career. It is also the highest grosser of 2025 so far. The historical actioner has also emerged the third highest grossing movie after Jawan and Stree 2. It is also the top movie in Maharashtra state. Chhaava is second all-time blockbuster of Maddock Films.

Chhaava's performance will now depend on how it manages to not get affected by the Indian Premier League which starts from Saturday.

Chhaava In Cinemas 

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement
Also Read
Chhaava Box Office India Day 34: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's film nets Rs 2 crore; remains unaffected by The Diplomat

Chhaava Box Office India Day 34: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's film nets Rs 2 crore; remains unaffected by The Diplomat

About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With six ...

Advertisement

Latest Articles