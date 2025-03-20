Chhaava Box Office India Day 35: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster movie nets Rs 1.90 crore on fifth Thursday; to enter 6th week
Starring Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava has earned Rs 1.9 crore on 35th day at the Hindi box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film has completed five weeks.
Chhaava arrived in cinemas on February 14, 2025. The historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others. Chhaava is reached little under Rs 530 crore in five weeks.
Chhaava Adds Rs 1.90 Crore To Its Tally; Enters Sixth Week
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has completed five weeks of its theatrical run. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie netted Rs 1.90 crore on fifth Thursday, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 528.55 crore net in Hindi markets.
Chhaava is now entering its sixth week. It is yet to be seen if it can touch Rs 550 crore plus target finish or not.
Net India Collections Of Chhaava Are Mentioned Below:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 81 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 38 crore
|Fifth Friday
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Fifth Saturday
|Rs 7.25 crore
|Fifth Sunday
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Fifth Monday
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Fifth Tuesday
|Rs 2.15 crore
|Fifth Wednesday
|Rs 2 crore
|Fifth Thursday
|Rs 1.90 crore
|Total
|Rs 528.55 crore
Chhaava's Achievements In The Last 5 Weeks
Chhaava boasts of being the highest grossing film of Vicky Kaushal's career. It is also the highest grosser of 2025 so far. The historical actioner has also emerged the third highest grossing movie after Jawan and Stree 2. It is also the top movie in Maharashtra state. Chhaava is second all-time blockbuster of Maddock Films.
Chhaava's performance will now depend on how it manages to not get affected by the Indian Premier League which starts from Saturday.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
