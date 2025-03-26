Chhaava Box Office India Day 41: Vicky Kaushal's 2025 blockbuster nets Rs 1 crore on sixth Wednesday; to welcome Sikandar in 7th weekend
Chhaava has earned Rs 1 crore on sixth Wednesday at the Hindi box office. Vicky Kaushal's actioner will welcome Sikandar on upcoming Saturday.
Chhaava, which has emerged as blockbuster, has been making waves for its phenomenal run across the nation. The historical actioner has been a top performer for six weeks. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, it will now welcome Sikandar in its seventh weekend.
Chhaava Records Rs 1 Crore On Day 41
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been a crowd-puller in its theatrical run for over six weeks now. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner earned Rs 1 crore on 41th day of its release, i.e. sixth Wednesday.
Chhaava has earned Rs 12.6 crore in the sixth week so far. It has one more day to finish the current week. The cume collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is recorded as Rs 542.10 crore net in India.
Chhaava Net Box Office Collections Till 6th Wednesday Are As Follows:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 81 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 38 crore
|Week 5
|Rs 30.50 crore
|Sixth Friday
|Rs 2 crore
|Sixth Saturday
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Sixth Sunday
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Sixth Monday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Sixth Tuesday
|Rs 1.10 crore
|Sixth Wednesday
|Rs 1 crore
|Total
|Rs 542.10 crore
Chhaava Goes Closer To Rs 550 Crore Target In Hindi; To Open Doors For Sikandar
Chhaava requires Rs 8 crore to reach the finish line. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the historical drama will then cross the target of Rs 550 crore by the end of its theatrical run.
Meanwhile, Chhaava, which is currently running parallel to The Diplomat and Tumko Meri Kasam, will welcome Sikandar in its seventh weekend. Salman Khan's much-awaited film is arriving in cinemas on March 30, 2025 on the occasion of Eid festival.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.