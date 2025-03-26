Chhaava Box Office India Day 41: Vicky Kaushal's 2025 blockbuster nets Rs 1 crore on sixth Wednesday; to welcome Sikandar in 7th weekend

Chhaava, which has emerged as blockbuster, has been making waves for its phenomenal run across the nation. The historical actioner has been a top performer for six weeks. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, it will now welcome Sikandar in its seventh weekend.

Chhaava Records Rs 1 Crore On Day 41

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been a crowd-puller in its theatrical run for over six weeks now. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner earned Rs 1 crore on 41th day of its release, i.e. sixth Wednesday.

Chhaava has earned Rs 12.6 crore in the sixth week so far. It has one more day to finish the current week. The cume collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is recorded as Rs 542.10 crore net in India.

Chhaava Net Box Office Collections Till 6th Wednesday Are As Follows:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 81 crore Week 4 Rs 38 crore Week 5 Rs 30.50 crore Sixth Friday Rs 2 crore Sixth Saturday Rs 3.5 crore Sixth Sunday Rs 3.75 crore Sixth Monday Rs 1.25 crore Sixth Tuesday Rs 1.10 crore Sixth Wednesday Rs 1 crore Total Rs 542.10 crore

Chhaava Goes Closer To Rs 550 Crore Target In Hindi; To Open Doors For Sikandar

Chhaava requires Rs 8 crore to reach the finish line. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the historical drama will then cross the target of Rs 550 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Chhaava, which is currently running parallel to The Diplomat and Tumko Meri Kasam, will welcome Sikandar in its seventh weekend. Salman Khan's much-awaited film is arriving in cinemas on March 30, 2025 on the occasion of Eid festival.

Chhaava In Cinemas

