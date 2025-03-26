Box Office: 'Hope Sikandar becomes a blockbuster'; Salman Khan receives heartfelt wishes from L2 Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran ahead of clash

Salman Khan, who is one of the famous superstars of Indian cinema, has been ruling the Hindi film industry for several decades. Not just in Bollywood, he shares a great bond with South stars as well. Salman recently received best wishes from L2 Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj is hoping that Sikandar becomes a "blockbuster".

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Salman Khan And His Team For Sikandar's Success

During a press conference for L2 Empuraan, Prithivraj Sukumaran was reportedly asked about the box office clash of his directorial and Sikandar. Prithviraj expressed his admiration for Salman Khan and extended his wishes for the superstar.

Calling Sikandar a "huge project", Prithviraj shared that Salman is "one of the biggest superstars" of the nation. The L2 Empuraan director also wished the Sikandar team for its success. "I hope the film goes on to become a blockbuster. I will have no complaints if you watch 11 A.M. Sikandar and 1 P.M. Empuraan," he added.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran's recent admiration for Salman Khan is a friendly gesture for the Bollywood superstar. It serves as a cross-cultural display of celebrating friendship and cinema.

A Brief About Sikandar And L2 Empuraan

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar will hit the screens on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid weekend. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan-starrer is expecting to open in the range of Rs 30 crore at the box office. As of March 25, the film sold 26,000 tickets in top national chains in advance bookings for the opening day alone.

Meanwhile, L2 Empuraan is arriving in cinemas on March 27, 2025 during the Eid festival. The upcoming Malayalam movie stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It marks the sequel to Prithviraj's 2019 directorial, Lucifer.

While both the movies are heading for a good start at the box office, let's wait and watch how they performed during their respective runs.

