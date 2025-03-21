Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 1: Anupam Kher and Esha Deol's movie nets Rs 5 lakh on opening day

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Tumko Meri Kasam hit the screens today, March 21, 2025. Based on a true story, the legal drama stars Anupam Kher and Esha Deol as leads along with Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh in key roles. Tumko Meri Kasam has entered the box office race which is currently led by Chhaava.

Tumko Meri Kasam Starts On Poor Note; Opens At Rs 5 Lakh

Presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Indira Entertainment, Tumko Meri Kasam started its journey on a poor note at the box office. The courtroom drama has opened at Rs 5 lakh net in India. Anupam Kher and Esha Deol-starrer has no hype around its release and the makers have kept its promotions minimal on social media.

Audiences haven't stepped in theaters to watch Tumko Meri Kasam in decent number. Some of them have preferred Chhaava and The Diplomat instead. The makers released its trailer on March 4, 2025, however, the movie hasn't been able to generate enough buzz among cinephiles.

Tumko Meri Kasam Relies On BOGO offers

In order to boost its footfalls, the makers of Tumko Meri Kasam recently announced BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers for the opening weekend. The BOGO ticket offer is available on BookMyShow only for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

While the offer couldn't boost its performance on the first day, it is yet to be seen how Vikram Bhatt's directorial performs this weekend. The intense drama should gain momentum to be able to bring decent business in the opening weekend. But that seems quite difficult as it will be affected by the Indian Premier League which starts from tomorrow.

Tumko Meri Kasam is locking horns with the holdover releases like Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat. It will also compete with Salman Khan's highly anticipated movie, Sikandar starting from March 30, 2025.

Tumko Meri Kasam is an emotional roller-coaster ride of love, betrayal, courtroom drama, and more.

