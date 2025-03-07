Chhaava Day 22 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's movie produced by Dinesh Vijan nets Rs 5 crore in Hindi on fourth Friday

Chhaava, the grand spectacle about bravery and courage, has been running in theaters with all its glory. Starring Vicky Kaushal, it chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who fought a battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb until the former's execution. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava has entered in its fourth week.

Chhaava Adds Another Rs 5 Crore To Its Collection

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been maintaining a steady run at the Hindi box office these days amid no other big release. On Day 22, the historical actioner has collected Rs 5 crore net in India for the fourth consecutive day.

In the first week, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer fetched Rs 209 crore, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week. In the third week, the recent release stood at Rs 80.75 crore.

After entering into fourth week, Chhaava has recorded a business of Rs 465.75 crore net in Hindi markets.

Chhaava's Box Office Collections In Hindi Markets Are Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 80.75 crore Day 22 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 465.75 crore

Chhaava Eyes Rs 500 Crore In Hindi; To Emerge 6th Highest Bollywood Grosser To Enter This Club

Chhaava is inching towards Rs 500 crore in Hindi markets and will easily reach its finish line at Rs 550 crore plus. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others, Laxman Utekar's helmer would emerge as the sixth highest grossing film in Bollywood to cross the mark. Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal, and Stree 2 are a part of Rs 500 crore club.

Meanwhile, Chhaava has been released in Telugu markets today. It has a good start at the Tollywood box office.

Chhaava In Cinemas

